Pokémon Go is joining hards with PokePark Kanto for a thrilling in-person event

Pokémon Go is heading back to Kanto once again. No, not the Tour – that was very much its own thing. This time, it’s happening in a far more literal sense. From February 5th, Pokémon Go will tie directly into PokéPark Kanto, opening inside Yomiuriland, with location-specific content available during park hours.

You can probably guess what the encounters will be like. Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Pikachu, Eevee, Rattata, and Pidgey will all be appearing in the wild throughout the park. Unown joins them too, this time in its P and K forms, tied specifically to PokéPark Kanto rather than showing up as a wider event bonus.

The park itself isn’t treated as one big, uniform space either. Different areas influence what you’ll see, with sections like Pokémon Forest and Sedge Town offering their own encounter pools. It gives PokéPark Kanto a bit more structure than your usual themed event area and makes wandering around feel slightly more purposeful.

PokéStops inside the park also come with a small bonus. Spinning them will grant special Field Research tasks that are exclusive to PokéPark Kanto. You’ll need to be there to pick them up, but you can complete them later, even after leaving. It’s a simple idea, but one that makes a visit feel useful beyond just the time spent walking around.

Raids follow a similarly straightforward approach, built around the legendary birds. Zapdos will appear from February through May, Moltres from June to September, and Articuno from October through January. If you’re planning a visit around a specific bird, our Pokémon Go raids schedule lays out the full rotation.

If you’re nowhere near Yomiuriland, there’s still plenty happening. The Into the Depths event is now live, bringing Glimmet into Pokémon Go for the first time, while February 1st sees both Vulpix and Alolan Vulpix take over Community Day.

Don’t forget to check out our Pokémon Go codes, so you're all stocked up before heading out!