Pokémon Go is bringing a Vulpix duo for the February 2026 Community Day

As we battle through the winter, February’s Community Day in Pokémon Go is shaping up to be a rather cosy one. This time, Vulpix and its icy Alolan counterpart will take the spotlight. Wrapping up warm, heading outside, and chasing foxes for a few hours on a Sunday doesn’t sound too bad to me.

Running from 2:00 to 5:00 pm local time on February 1st, the event sees both Vulpix and Alolan Vulpix spawn more frequently in the wild. With that comes a greater chance of finding Shiny Variants as well as those with a special background if you're lucky. It’s a solid pick for a Community Day too, Kanto nostalgia on one hand, Alolan flair on the other.

If you evolve a Vulpix during the event or within four hours after it ends, you’ll get a Ninetales that knows Energy Ball. Do the same with Alolan Vulpix, and you’ll unlock an Alolan Ninetales with Chilling Water. Neither is exactly meta-shattering, but they’re both handy moves to have tucked away, especially if you enjoy rounding out your collection with event-exclusive builds.

As ever, there’s a paid Special Research ticket on offer for $1.99, which adds a few extra encounters, including Special Background versions of both Vulpix forms, alongside a Premium Battle Pass and a Rare Candy XL. If you’re playing with friends, you can also gift tickets now, provided you’ve hit Great Friends status.

Bonuses are generous across the board. You’re looking at triple XP for catches, double Candy, increased Candy XL chances for higher-level Trainers, and extended Incense and Lure Module durations. Trades are cheaper too, with reduced Stardust costs and an extra Special Trade thrown in for good measure.

And if you’re looking to squeeze a little more value out of the event, don’t forget to check our latest Pokémon Go codes to stock up before Community Day kicks off.