Pokémon Go is bringing Lucky Trinkets back for the November Go Pass

November’s shaping up to be a busy one in Pokémon Go, as Niantic rolls out Go Pass: November, which marks the triumphant return of the Lucky Trinket. From November 4th to December 2nd, you’ll have a full month to work your way through new ranks, tasks, and rewards, with both free and Deluxe progression tracks available.

If you’re new to the system, the Go Pass is essentially a timed reward track where you collect Go Points to unlock goodies like Stardust, XP, Candy, Poké Balls, and even an encounter with Virizion, complete with a Tales of Transformation–themed background.

The Deluxe Pass, on the other hand, takes things up a notch - faster progression, better items, and that elusive Lucky Trinket, which lets you instantly make one friend a Lucky Friend for a guaranteed Lucky Pokémon trade. It’s easily one of the most sought-after rewards in the series, so if you missed it last time, this is your chance to fix that.

There’s also a Go Pass Deluxe + 10 Ranks option if you’d rather skip ahead a bit, plus an Ultra Box bundle on the Pokémon Go Web Store that throws in a mix of extra items like Ultra Balls, Revives, Potions, and a couple of incubators.

And for the collectors, this will be the last monthly Go Pass to feature a Legendary Pokémon encounter with a seasonal background, which was a small but fun touch that’s about to disappear starting in December. On top of all that, hitting milestone perks will net you some extra daily Gifts, double Adventure Incense time, and boosted stardust and XP to hatch eggs.

If you’re planning to grind your way through the ranks, it’s also worth checking out our Pokémon Go promo codes for a few handy boosts and keeping an eye on our raid schedule, so you don’t miss out on the next big boss rotation.