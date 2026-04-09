Pokémon Go teams up with MLB, turning stadiums into live play zones again

Routes, raids, and team-themed rewards

Pokémon Go x Major League Baseball collaboration returns for 2026

Stadiums feature Routes, PokéStops, Gyms, and themed event days

Pikachu raids, Timed Research, and team-themed avatar items available

Pokémon Go at a baseball game shouldn’t feel unusual anymore, but it kinda still does. The MLB collaboration is back for the 2026 season, and it’s once again turning ballparks into playable spaces housing your next catch.

Every MLB stadium will feature official Routes, along with club-branded PokéStops and Gyms scattered across the venue. It means you can play from your seat, from the concourse, and wherever you end up between innings. Some locations are shifting this year due to stadium changes, so layouts won’t be identical across the board.

The bigger draw is the themed game days. You’ve got raids, bonuses, and event-specific content all on top of the usual matchday atmosphere. Expect to find these events taking place from June, all the way to the end of September.

Pikachu headlines One-Star raids during these events, with the usual chance at a Shiny or a location background variant. Lure Modules get extended to an hour, pulling in Pokémon like Abra, Machop, and Cubone, with rarer appearances like Snorlax or Passimian if you’re lucky.

There’s also Timed Research tied specifically to being inside the ballpark during these matches. Complete tasks and you’ll walk away with Stardust, XP, encounters, and a few useful items. Field Research rotates in as well through PokéStops, keeping things ticking over between innings.

A nice touch this year is the avatar gear. Spin a PokéStop during a themed game, and you can pick up your home team’s cap as a wearable item. It’s limited-time, but it fits the setting better than most event cosmetics.

The schedule runs across multiple teams throughout the season, from the Milwaukee Brewers in June through to the Seattle Mariners and Boston Red Sox in September, with a few dates still to be confirmed.

And if you’re heading out to one of these games, make sure you redeem these Pokémon Go codes in advance!