Pokémon Go will release a major update that completely reworks the levelling system soon

Level cap has been raised to 80 with rebalanced XP requirements

New Daily Adventure Egg and Poké Ball-themed rewards

The update goes live on October 15th

Pokémon Go’s new levelling journey finally arrives on October 15th, expanding the trainer level cap to 80 and reshaping progression into something far more rewarding. The system was first teased back in August, but Niantic’s now ready to roll it out with a fresh structure, new cosmetic rewards, and even a daily surprise.

If you’ve ever felt stuck staring at that level 50 ceiling, this is for you. The climb’s getting a little less brutal thanks to a full rebalance of XP requirements, meaning you’ll see your level tick up more often. Anyone around level 23 or higher will automatically gain at least one level when the update drops, a nice little boost for your next Gym visit.

Those level 41 to 50 walls are also being torn down. Niantic’s scrapped the old level-up research tasks that used to slow things down, focusing instead on smoother, more organic progress. It’s less about ticking boxes and more about feeling your growth happen naturally as you play.

Where things really start to change is with the new Daily Adventure Egg. Just when you hit level 15, levelling up gets easier with the free Daily Adventure Egg. All you need to do is walk one kilometre, and then the 10,000 XP inside is yours. It’s short enough for a little break between work when you want to stretch your legs.

A few levels later, things get more personal. Cosmetics return with Poké Ball-themed jackets, caps, and shoes that unlock beginning level 25. The further you go, the more you’ll unlock, including new poses and hairstyles that give you enough bragging rights to show you're not an ordinary trainer. And if that isn’t enough, take a peek at these Pokémon Go codes for more freebies!

And if you’re planning to push harder, Niantic’s throwing in a few extras. Trainers hitting level 70 get a boost to their Lucky Friend chances, while the XP Celebration Ultra Box makes a comeback in the Pokémon Go Web Store, packed with Lucky Eggs, Incubators, and more for those eyeing that next milestone.

Download Pokémon Go now for free.