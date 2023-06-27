Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time announces plans to keep its global client up-to-date with its Japanese counterpart

The popular and more classic gacha RPG Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time has announced that it will soon allow its global client to keep up with its originally released Japanese client. This news is fantastic for fans of the gacha game, as the global release has always been a few patches behind its Japanese client, but that will not last much longer!

Another Eden is one of the older popular gachas within the genre, having launched before the days of Genshin Impact or Honkai Star Rail. It’s a traditional JRPG experience heavily influenced by the games of yore, with an easy-to-understand turn-based combat system that revolves around creating a party and doing battle against a variety of foes in a slower, more methodical manner.

In traditional gacha fashion, the game originally launched in Japan way back when, but later received a global version. As is typically the case, this meant that the original client was always a few patches ahead of its counterpart, so Japanese gamers got their hands on new characters and new content ahead of the global players. While it was never significant enough to get upset about, it did mean that there were often spoilers and fewer surprises with each update since we always knew what was coming.

But now, after an announcement from the producer, Another Eden intends to cease that style of updates and instead release patches for both clients at the same time. This is great news, as it means everyone will be on the same playing field and players will never know what to expect!

So of course, there’s never been a better time to give the game a whirl! If you’d like to do so, you can download Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time for free at either link below!