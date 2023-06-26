Pokemon Go is bringing a tonne of Fire and Dark-type Pokemon in upcoming Dark Flames event

As Pokémon Go’s Season 11: Hidden Gems continues, things are beginning to heat up with Niantic’s announcement of the upcoming Dark Flames event. As its name suggests, the event will feature an abundance of Fire and Dark-type Pokémon. Trainers must make a choice between them and venture out into the wilds, catching their selected Pokémon.

The Dark Flames event in Pokémon Go will begin on June 29th at 10:00 am and will remain live until July 2nd, at 8:00 pm local time. Besides the multitude of themed Pokémon that will be found in the wilds and in raids, there are two special debutants, making their first appearances in the AR game.

Both the newcomers will be part of raids. Three-star raids will introduce the Blast Turtle Pokémon, Turtonator, with a few lucky trainers finding a Shiny one. Then in Mega Raids, players can challenge Mega Sableye for the first time. Besides the debutants, five-star raids will also showcase Heatran, who knows the Charged Attack Magma Storm.

Raid Battles aren’t the only features of this event, though. Players will participate in a branching Timed Research, which involves choosing between Fire-type or Dark-type Pokémon. Clearing all missions will grant a Premium Battle Pass, 15,000 XP, and numerous encounters. In addition, there’s a bunch of Field Researches and a Collection Challenge to participate in as well.

In order to make these tasks more rewarding, there are a few event bonuses to take advantage of. All raids will award 25% extra XP and three more Candy for completing them, with one Candy XL for eligible trainers too. Incense activated during the event will attract Pokémon chosen in the Timed Research.

To top it off, Team Go Rocket grunts will be making more frequent rounds around PokéStops and they’ll use themed Pokémon.

