Pokémon Go set to host new High Zaptitude event to mark Wattrel's debut

Only the second corniest electricity pun in the franchise

Pokémon Go is set to debut a brand-new event to mark Wattrel's debut

High Zaptitude will feature both free challenges and ticketed timed research

Nab event-themed Pokémon and other goodies throughout mid-January

With 2026 now here, it's about time we start looking forward to the future. Or, at the very least, towards the end of the month. And naturally ,it falls to Pokémon Go to deliver some exciting reasons to get out of the house and into the fresh (albeit cold) air!

In fact, to celebrate the arrival of a brand-new fan-favourite Pokémon, Wattrel, you'll be able to dive into the High Zaptitude event taking place from January 13th to 18th. This will be both a free and ticketed event, as usual, with goodies on both sides of the coin.

For those just jumping into the free version of the event, you'll find an increased chance to hatch a Shiny Tadbulb and Global Challenges with special rewards. Work towards these with other players for rewards from 2x XP all the way up to 2x Stardust for hatching Pokémon, and beyond.

Go Go Go

As always, Pokémon Go offers some great events to get you out of the house. But for those of you who're extra-invested in building your Pokémon Go collection, there's also the paid timed research. While the free Field Research tasks offer event-themed Pokémon, the ticketed event will nab you rewards such as incubators and encounters with Tadbulb.

While I'm not sure I'd call Wattrel something that's close to, you know, Pikachu in terms of popularity, I've no doubt that newer fans will be excited to see them debut. So wrap up warm and brave the cold this January in the High Zaptitude event.

