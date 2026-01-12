Pokémon Go heads to the land down under for the Australian Open 2026

Serve!

With its endless sunshine, the Land Down Under, also known as Oz, also known as Australia, is the perfect place for sports. And at the upcoming Australian Open tennis competition this year, it won't just be the athletes to keep an eye out for, as Pokémon Go is set to offer its own jam-packed event!

Now, as far as these events go, if you're a Pokémon Go fan, you probably know what to expect. Between January 12th and February 1st, you'll have more encounters with popular Pokémon such as Marill, Mantine and Ducklett, as well as potentially spotting Pikachu wearing a red party hat while you visit Melbourne Park

However, there are other bonuses worth taking note of. Lure Modules, for example, will last a whopping three hours, while you'll also have Stardust costs for trades slashed in half. Lures will also have the potential to attract Unknown A and Unknown O, not to mention one additional special trade being available per day.

Trading serves

While I'm not sure if this is in official collaboration with the folks behind the Australian Open 2026, I do think that this event is an excellent idea. For one, it gives people who might not be fans of tennis a reason to head down and check things out. And for those who are already there, the influx of new fans helps add to the atmosphere of prestige.

Admittedly, it might also lead to the thoroughfares being chock-a-block. But I don't think the Aussies need all that much of an excuse to head out in the sun. And at least in this case, they'll be able to grab a Pikachu when they do so.

Either way, if you're not able to make it all the way over to Australia for yet another new version of Pikachu, why not check out our list of the best mobile games of 2026 (so far) for some of our picks to make you feel a bit better?