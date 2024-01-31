Hisuian Decidueye is coming to Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh as the Raid Day Pokemon

As we inch closer to this year’s Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh, the festivities keep on increasing. Since we’re celebrating the Hisui region, it’s only fair if a themed Pokémon was featured during the special Raid Day event. As a result, players will find Hisuian Decidueye, who finally makes a return. It’s a great time to use the Party Power feature to survey the surroundings and fight in battles together.

The Hisuian Decidueye Raid Day event will take place on February 11th between 2:00 and 5:00 pm local time in Pokémon Go. During the event, the Arrow Quill Pokémon will make its debut in three-star raids. Some lucky trainers may also encounter a Shiny version of the Pokémon.

There are a number of bonuses players can take advantage of as well. Up to five free Raid Passes on spinning Gym Photo Discs will be granted. On top of that, the remote raid limit will also be raised to 20 for the event. And if that wasn’t enough, trainers can also purchase a ticket for $5.00 or your local equivalent.

The ticket offers some extra bonuses such as eight more Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs, totalling up to 14 for the day. Raid battles will give 50% more XP, 2x Stardust, and a higher chance of earning Candy XL. These tickets can be purchased for friends as gifts as well.

Pokémon Go’s Sinnoh Tour is set to be quite a big one, with a massive event taking place in Los Angeles later in February. Both Dialga and Palkia will be part of the new Adventure Effect mechanics. In addition, the Road to Sinnoh quest is also being organised, which is packed with a tonne of content itself.

Get ready for a power-packed event by downloading Pokémon Go now for free.