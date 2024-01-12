Pokemon Go is bringing Origin Forme Dialga and Palkia in the upcoming Sinnoh Tour 2024

Legendary Pokemon have been always available in Pokemon Go, allowing trainers to experience what it's like to battle with some of the strongest creatures out there. Now, as the highly anticipated Pokemon Go Tour: Sinnoh draws nearer, Niantic has revealed the two showstoppers for the event. Players will be able to get their hands on Origin Formes of Dialga and Palkia as a new phenomenon unfolds in the game.

Space and time will both be affected as the Temporal and Spatial Pokemon join Pokemon Go. Both Diagla and Palkia will be part of five-star raids that will take place during the space-time anomalies in Pokemon Go Tour: Sinnoh. Players that don’t have tickets for the Los Angeles or Citywide Gameplay events can still encounter these Pokemon, only the Shiny variants won’t be available.

In addition to these Origin Forme legends, the game is also introducing a new mechanic called Adventure Effect. It is a temporary bonus that is activated by powerful Pokemon attacks and may be used outside battle as well. Dialga uses Roar of Time, which distorts time for six minutes, temporarily stopping the timer for Incense, Daily Adventure Incense, Lucky Eggs, and Star Pieces.

Palkia’s Adventure Effect is called Spacial Rend, which distorts the surrounding space for 10 minutes, allowing trainers to encounter wild Pokemon at an increased distance. Activating these phenomena costs five Candy and 5,000 Stardust, and the effects can be extended by spending some more.

The other moves these Pokemon will have depend on the version trainers choose. Dialga and Palkia will feature their signature attacks, but the choice between the two will be based on either the Diamond or the Pearl version. There’s still time to choose though, because the Sinnoh tour begins on February 17th.

Download Pokemon Go now for free.