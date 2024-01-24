Pokemon Go is hosting the Road to Sinnoh event to kick off this year's tour

We’re just a month away from one of Pokemon Go’s most anticipated events of the year, the beloved Pokemon Go Tour. 2024’s edition is taking place in the Sinnoh region and trainers all around the world can participate on February 24th and 25th for the global event. Plus, those living in Los Angeles can take advantage of the in-person extravaganza being organized earlier for them.

But before the main event begins, Niantic has planned a buildup through the Road to Sinnoh event, which will take place between February 19th and 23rd. This mini featurette is packed with loads of content to get players ready for the tour. From extra bonuses to themed Timed Research and avatar items, there’s something for everyone.

Of course, the catch here is that it’s not a free event and interested players will need to shell out some money for tickets. There are two kinds of tickets, each offering a different set of quests, rewards, and bonuses. Both of them cost $5.00 or regional equivalent and players will have up to the 25th to complete all challenges and claim the rewards.

The first set features Raids and grants access to an event-exclusive Timed Research as well as various raid-themed bonuses. Players can expect to earn rewards like 10 Dialga and Palkia Candy, five Candy XL for Heatran, Giratina, Cresselia, and Darkrai, and an Eevee Fan Mask. In addition, trainers will also receive 5,000 XP from completed raids, an extra Candy for catching Pokémon in raids and two Raid Passes from spinning Photo Discs at Gyms.

The Hatch ticket on the other hand is naturally more focused towards hatching eggs with the bonuses revolving around that as well. Timed Research goodies include Pachirisu, Chatot, Carnivine, a Pikachu Fan Mask, and 2x of Hatch XP, Candy, and Stardust.

Which ticket will you be buying? Make the most of it by purchasing both. Download Pokemon Go now for free.