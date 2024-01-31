Firesky is an upcoming RPG fighting game with dodgeball-style mechanics, launching on March 25th

Firesky Season One will launch on March 25th

The studio is founded by industry veterans

The narrative is described as "Game of Thrones meets The Last Samurai"

Blue Dragon has announced the upcoming launch of Firesky, the studio's RPG fighting game that's coming to both iOS and Android on March 25th. The studio boasts the expertise of their founder Art Babayan (head of Concept Haus) and Chong Ahn, with experiences in Call of Duty, Star Wars, Destiny, God of War, Blade Runner, Gotham Knights, Assassin’s Creed, and more under their belts.

In Firesky, you can look forward to a thrilling narrative that the studio describes as "Game of Thrones meets The Last Samurai." Combat is an action-packed and fast-paced affair, with a challenging PVP Arena mode where you can unleash your fighting prowess using the heroes you collect.

You can also unlock a variety of gems and cards, as well as craft weapons to help you conquer both the PVP and Story Mode. With the first season launching in March, there will also be monthly hero drops to look forward to as Season 2 looms nearer by the second half of the year. The gameplay offers dodgeball-style mechanics as you battle against the Demon King and climb your way to the top of the leaderboards.

If you're keen on giving the new game a go yourself, you can do so by checking out Firesky on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. You can also join the community of followers on Twitter to stay updated on all the latest developments, head on over to the official website for more info on the game as well, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.