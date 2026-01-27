Pokemon Go's season of debuts continues as Flamigo joins the roster next week

Gen IX's been getting a lot of love recently

Flamigo to debut during the Carnival of Flamigo event

It takes place between February 3rd to 8th

Numerous other bonuses and encounters will be available throughout

Fresh off Glimmet finally surfacing in Pokémon Go via the Into the Depths event, Niantic has their next first appearance planned. Another debut is already lined up, this time with a bit more colour to it, as Flamigo takes centre stage in a Carnival-themed celebration next week.

The Carnival of Flamigo event runs from February 3rd to 8th, marking the Pokémon Go debut of Flamigo, the Synchronize Pokémon. If you’ve been following Scarlet and Violet, you’d know this one was probably coming soon too, given the recent trend of introducing other Pokémon from Gen IX, like Glimmet and Wattrel prior to that.

During the event, Flamigo will appear in the wild alongside Pokémon like Lotad, Buneary, and Pikipek, with Spritzee. Shiny hunters get a small advantage here too, as there are increased chances to encounter Shiny Lotad, Shiny Spritzee, and Shiny Pikipek.

A handful of bonuses rounds things out. Incense and Daily Adventure Incense will both last twice as long, and catching Flamigo specifically will net you an extra 500 Stardust per catch. Event-themed Field Research and Collection Challenges are also on offer, rewarding XP, Stardust, and additional encounters as you tick things off.

There’s a free Timed Research track available for everyone, offering Incense, Stardust, and event Pokémon encounters, provided you complete it before the event wraps up. For those who want to go a step further, a paid Timed Research option is available for $4.99, bundling in a Star Piece, an event-themed avatar pose, and more encounters.

The same price gets you the Carnival of Flamigo Ultra Ticket Box via the Pokémon Go Web Store, which includes the ticket plus a bonus Premium Battle Pass.

And if you’re looking to stack a few extra bonuses along the way, don’t forget to check out the latest Pokémon Go codes for some easy freebies.