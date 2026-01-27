Evo Defence: Merge TD features fast-paced tower defence battles and is now available on iOS and Android

Snow falls and monsters rise

Tower defence with merge elements

Special Triple Randomness feature to keep things chaotic

Kicking off with a number of launch rewards

Evo Defense: Merge TD arrives on iOS and Android today with a solid early showing, having crossed the one-million pre-registration mark ahead of launch. It’s another entry in the increasingly crowded merge-meets-tower-defence space, so it remains to be seen if it can carve out its own corner rather than rush through the motions.

Evo Defense drops you into a frozen world where snow keeps falling, and monsters very much don’t stop rising. You’re tasked with holding the line by summoning and merging heroes on the fly. But it doesn’t take long to realise this isn’t a passive numbers game.

Every run relies on what the developers call triple randomness, with unpredictable summons, skills, and merges constantly nudging you to adapt. That unpredictability is where the strategy really lives. You’ll always be on your toes as you must make quick decisions, be it juggling hero classes, equipment, or positioning as you anticipate where the next wave might hit.

Matches are quick too, usually wrapping up in around three minutes. Plus, the one-handed controls make it easy to squeeze in a run whenever you want. Despite that, the roster is broad enough to keep things interesting. Seven hero classes cover everything from straight damage dealers to crowd controllers and summoners.

Outside of the core loop, Evo Defense features a number of different modes. There are PvE stages, PvP arenas with a cheeky twist where defeated monsters get sent straight to your opponent, co-op modes, guild challenges, and rotating environments that keep runs from blending together too much.

To mark the launch, there’s also a hefty stack of rewards on offer, including summon tickets, currencies, cosmetics, and time-limited events built around free draws and exclusive gear.

If Evo Defense: Merge TD puts you in the mood for more strategic stand-offs, our list of the top tower defence games on Android is well worth a look!