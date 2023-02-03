Pokemon Go's February 2023 calendar includes Valentine's Day, Go Tour Hoenn, new Raids, spotlight hours, and more

We’re just a few days into February and Niantic has now announced its slate of events for this month in Pokémon Go. February will unsurprisingly see a Valentine’s Day celebration but the in-game story will also expand as we enter into the final month of Season 9: Mythical Wishes, which concludes on March 1st.

February Raids

This month’s five-star raids will feature some powerful Pokemon. Each of them will be available for a week, beginning with Registeel, Tapu Lele, Regirock, and finally, Rayquaza, who will be part of the Primal Rumblings event taking place later in the month.

Speaking of the Primal Rumblings event, Mega Latios and Mega Latias will dominate the mega raids at the same time. Other Pokémon featuring in Mega Raids include Mega Gengar, Mega Gardevoir, and Mega Pidgeot.

Spotlight Hours

February 7th – Pidgey with 2x Evolve XP

February 14th – Woobat with 2x Catch Stardust

February 21st – Jigglypuff with 2x Catch XP

February 28th – Slakoth with 2x Catch Candy

Spotlight Hours are held every Tuesday from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm local time. This month’s spotlight Pokémon and bonuses are:

Community Day

Events

Crackling Voltage Event – Currently ongoing and will run until February 5th

Valentine’s Day Event – Between February 8th and 14th

Luvdisc Limited Research – Special research event for Luvdisc on February 11th

Go Battle Day: Vulpix – February 12th

Primal Rumblings – A precursor to the global tour between February 22nd and 24th

Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn: Las Vegas – A live event on February 18th and 19th

Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn: Global – The worldwide event which takes place on February 25th and 26th

February’s Community Day will be helmed by the Soundwave Pokémon, Noibat. It takes place on February 5th, between 2:00 and 5:00 pm local time.

It’s going to be an awesome month full of things to do. Download Pokémon Go now for free.