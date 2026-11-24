Daydream Destinations kicks off on December 1st

It sees Mega Drampa and Froslass appearing in Mega Raids

You can also grab yourself a Dynamax Alolan Sandshrew, Corphish and Slowpoke

With Twilight Trails soon drawing to a close, we've hit the point where Pokémon Go announces its next Season. From December 1st, we'll all be able to enjoy Daydream Destinations, which brings the usual array of wild encounters and events.

Part of that means a new rotation of Pokémon to battle against in Raids. On the Mega Raid Day front, that includes Mega Drampa (for those who want their dragons to look like an angry storm cloud) and Mega Froslass (for those who want some elegance in their Pokémon).

Meanwhile, in Dynamax battles, you can take on Alolan Sandshrew, Corphish and Slowpoke. None of those is particularly interesting to me, but I have always enjoyed that Alolan Sandshrew is trying to disguise itself as an igloo. As for the Season's Max Battle Day events, you and your pals can team up to bring down Gigantamax Inteleon and Toxtricity.

We've also been given dates for the Season's Community Days, though we don't yet know which Pokémon will feature. Still, in case you wanted those in your diary, here they are:

December 12th and 13th – December Community Day

January 2nd – Community Day Classic

January 16th – Community Day

February 6th – Community Day

Now, while we don't know any of the Pokémon involved, we can assume that December 12th and 13th will be the annual format of featuring every Community Day Pokémon from the last year or two. So it's a good time to catch up on any Shinies you might have missed.

Finally, this Season's bonuses include boosted Friendship XP, x2 Raid damage and additional rewards for hatching Eggs. Of course, I'm sure more events will pop up along the way, but this is all we know for now!

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