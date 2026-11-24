Clash Royale is attempting to tempt back lapsed players with its new The Royale Interest event

Log back in and claim up to 49.6% interest on your gold, depending on how long you've been lapsed

Use it to build up new decks and get back into the modern game of Clash Royale!

Mobile games bleed players all the time, especially if they're live service. It's little surprise then that luring players back in has become something of an art. And it's one that Clash Royale is eager to demonstrate in its continued bid to revamp the experience this year, with the launch of its new event, The Royale Interest.

Essentially, The Royale Interest offers returning players interest on their gold, up to 49.6%, depending on how long they've been absent. You'll have until December 31st to log in and claim your in-game balance, while an animated short (shown below) celebrates the event and the hoped-for glut of returning players.

Gold, always believe in your soul

What's most notable about this event, to me at least, is the length of time Clash Royale are building it around. To claim the highest amount of interest, you'd have to be a significantly lapsed player, not just someone who's taken a break for a few months.

I don't think that's a sign of desperation, so much as Supercell remembering how much player turnover they've had over the years, and figuring out, 'Hey, we should try and get these people back!' Although I'm sure existing players will feel a bit grumpy about not getting anything out of the event.

But if you are a lapsed player, then this presents an excellent opportunity to jump back in and to take advantage of that boost in Gold to build up your deck and accomplish missions. Be sure to check out our Clash Royale tier list if you need a hand getting started!

In the meantime, if you're still not fussed about getting back into Clash Royale, then we've got you covered. Just take a look at our list of the best card battlers on iOS and see some of our other choice picks, which we think are worth playing!