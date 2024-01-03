Pokemon Go welcomes Porygon as the Community Day Classic Pokemon in January 2024

A new year means 365 more days of thrilling events in Pokémon Go. Niantic has already kicked January 2024 off with the new Timeless Travels season that features a special Eggs-pedition Access event. In the next few days, Rowlett will take centre stage as the Community Day Pokémon, the first one of the year. That’s not all because another Community Day Classic event will take place in January as well.

January 2024’s Community Day Classic event is happening on January 20th, between 2:00 pm and 5:00 pm local time. This time’s featured Pokémon is Porygon, who will appear more frequently in the wild alongside its Shiny variant. Evolving Porygon into Porygon2 and finally into Porygon-Z will earn players an evolution that knows the Charged Attack Tri Attack, which has a small chance of lowering a Pokémon’s Attack and Defence.

As always, trainers can take advantage of a number of bonuses that will go live during the event. All Lure Modules and Incense activated in the event period will last for three hours and 3x XP will be awarded for catching Pokémon. Plus, taking a few snapshots while the Community Day is on will lead to another cool surprise.

The event isn’t just about walking around and finding Porygons lurking about in the tall grass. Trainers can also participate in a Timed Research that offers three Upgrades and three Sinnoh Stones until 7:00 pm local time. In addition, a themed Field Research will also be available, giving away encounters with Porygon, Stardust, Great Balls, and much more.

Those looking to receive a more exclusive experience can purchase the Special Research Story for $1.00 that comes with a bunch of limited-edition rewards. There are also some Event Bundles and the Community Day Classic Box that provides a whole range of valuable resources on being bought.

Download Pokémon Go now for free.