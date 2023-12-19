Pokemon Go is kicking off the new year with Rowlet as the Community Day Pokemon in January 2024

Pokémon Go’s final community day of the year recently concluded but it’s already time to look towards the future. Niantic has just spotlighted the Pokémon in focus for January 2024’s Community Day, which happens to be Rowlet, the Grass Quill Pokémon. Trainers can take part in the first Community Day of the year, which will take place on January 6th between 2:00 and 5:00 pm local time.

Next month, Rowlet will appear more frequently in the wild on the 6th. Lucky players may even find a Shiny one lurking about. As always, evolving Pokémon is pretty beneficial. Transforming Rowlet into Dartrix, and finally into Decidueye will grant players a final evolution known as the Charged Attack Frenzy Plant.

Frenzy Plant does 100 damage in both Trainer Battles and Gyms and Raids. In addition, Decidueye also has the option of learning the Charged Attack Spirit Shackle, which does 50 damage and may lower the opponent Pokémon’s damage and does 70 damage in Gyms and Raids.

These Community Days always have some event bonuses to take advantage of. Everyone will benefit from 3x Stardust and 2x Candy for catching Pokémon, with a 2x chance of receiving Candy XL as well. Both Lure Modules and Incense will last for three hours and provisions are being made for extra and cheaper special trades.

The party doesn’t stop at 5:00 pm because there’s an extra Bonus Raid Battle until 10:00 pm as well. Trainers can take part in four-star raid battles featuring Dartrix and on successfully completing it, Rowlet will appear for 30 minutes around the gym.

Don’t forget to go to the store though, where players can purchase a special Community Day or multiple Event Bundles as well. Sticks will also be in the shop, but they can be found by spinning PokéStops and opening gifts too.

Download Pokémon Go now for free.