Get chased by Hello Kitty and friends during the Identity V x Sanrio characters crossover event

Complete tasks to earn one of two exclusive Sanrio-themed pets.

Identity V, NetEase Games' 1v4 asymmetric mobile game, is hosting a limited-time crossover event with Hello Kitty creator Sanrio. You can earn themed portrait frames and portraits during the Identity V x Sanrio characters crossover event.

Adorable Sanrio characters are coming to the manor. These characters will chase you and explore the manor by your side during the event. You’ll even help Hello Kitty prepare for a picnic party.

Identity V is an asymmetrical competitive game set in a dystopian gothic manor. You play as journalist Alice DeRose, who, after receiving a mysterious invitation, begins investigating the Ollie Tice Manor and the secrets behind it. During the review of the case, you can play as either Hunter or Survivor.

During the crossover event, you'll also have the opportunity to earn one of two exclusive pets, [A Pet] Survivor - Hello Kitty Mechanic's Doll or [B Pet] Survivor - Cinnamoroll Mechanic's Doll. To obtain one of these limited-edition pets, you'll need to complete all of the Identity V x Sanrio characters crossover event tasks. Both Sanrio character pets will also be available in the store.

During the Sanrio character event, you'll also have the chance to nab two limited-time costumes. The exclusive [A Costume] Gardener - Hello Kitty Dream and [A Costume] Photographer - Dreamy Cinnamoroll costumes are currently available in the in-game store. The Photographer - Dreamy Cinnamoroll costume is pale blue and white with ruffles and an adorable bunny hat topped with a top hat. Conversely, the Gardener - Hello Kitty Dream costume is a pink and white dress with bows and a bonnet.

Identity V is available on the App Store and Google Play. To stay updated on all the latest Identity V news, follow the game on X(Twitter), Instagram, and Facebook. You can also keep up with Identity V’s updates by checking out the game’s official website.