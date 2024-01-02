Pokemon Go reveals January's Eggs-pedition Access event

The arrival of the new year has already brought about an unmissable event in Pokémon Go. Egg-pedition Access is happening in January and players can now begin purchasing tickets for the event. It allows trainers to participate in new Timed Research and earn tonnes of rewards such as Incubators, higher Gift storage, and bucketloads of XP. Eggs-pedition Access will be a monthly occurrence for the duration of the Timeless Travels season.

Every month, a new Eggs-pedition special Timed Research will go live and will remain available until the end of the month. It will feature a set of research tasks that grant XP, Stardust, and Pokémon found in the Hisui region. These include Gible, Togetic, and Hisuian Growlithe - and that’s just a few of them.

January’s Eggs-pedition Access in Pokémon Go is already live and will run until the 31st at 8:00 pm local time. A ticket costs $5.00 or regional equivalent and can be purchased until the 29th. However, it’s smarter to buy it earlier as tickets include a number of bonus rewards that offer pretty handy resources. The in-game shop will also feature surprises from time to time.

The current Timed Research puts the spotlight on Togetic, who’s the encounter awarded on completing all the quests. Players will also earn additional XP and Stardust on the side. And if that doesn’t seem like enough, then you can redeem these Pokémon Go reward coupons for loads of freebies!

Finally, a large set of bonuses will be available as well. Each day, a single-use Incubator will be given for the first PokéStop or Gym spin and trainers can receive up to 150 gifts every day from spinning. There’s also 3x XP up for grabs for the first catch of the day. Up to 50 gifts can be opened on any given day, with a maximum storage of 40 in the Item Bag.

Download Pokémon Go now for free.