Pokémon Go teams up with Amazon Prime Gaming to bring exclusive in-game goodies to Prime members

Amazon’s Prime Gaming and Niantic have partnered up to bring fans of the hit AR game tons of in-game goodies just in time for May Community Day and Pokémon Go Fest 2022. In particular, if you're a Pokémon trainer with a Prime membership, you can score a whole bunch of bonus items every two weeks starting today.

Pokémon Go is giving Amazon Prime members more reasons to get into the game with 30 Poké Balls, 5 Max Revives and 1 Star Piece as part of the very first bundle. If you're eager to get your hands on those exclusive goodies to get a headstart on the Pokémon Go May Community Day on May 21st, you can head on over to the Pokémon Go Prime Gaming Page and pick your desired offer.

As for players of Pokémon Go who wish to redeem the code online, you can visit the official redemption website. Then, make sure that you log in with the same login information that you're using for your Pokémon Go account. Input your code - to make sure you've redeemed your items successfully, keep an eye out for a message that notifies you about the items added to your inventory.

To redeem a code within the game for Android users, tap the Poké Ball Menu on the map and hit the Shop icon. Input your code under Promos and redeem. Easy-peasy!

Pokémon Go is available to download on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to know more about the game, or join the community of followers over on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments.

