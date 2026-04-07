Pokémon Go’s Replay: Go Bigger event brings all your favourite Gigantamax Kanto icons back

Max battle sprint with returning giants

Gigantamax Venusaur, Charizard, Blastoise, and Gengar return

Power Spots refresh faster and award up to 8x Max Particles

Bonuses include extra Special Trades and increased Remote Raid limits

Kanto’s biggest names are back and this time they’re towering over everything again. Pokémon Go is running Replay: Go Bigger on April 25th, from 2:00 to 5:00 pm local time, bringing Gigantamax forms of Venusaur, Charizard, Blastoise, and Gengar back into rotation. It’s a short window, but it should be enough to go all-in on Max Battles.

Power Spots are going to take over. Every single one hosts Gigantamax encounters during the event, refreshes more frequently, and hands out significantly more Max Particles. Up to eight times the usual amount, in fact. The cap is also bumped to 1,600, which means you can actually stockpile enough to stay active across multiple fights without constantly running dry.

There’s a wider ramp-up leading into it as well. From midnight until the event starts, you’ll earn double Max Particles from exploration and need just a quarter of the usual distance to collect them. A couple of other bonuses help round things out.

You get up to three Special Trades for the day, and the Remote Raid limit is temporarily increased to 20 between April 24th and 25th. If you’re coordinating with others or just trying to maximise your chances at a Shiny, those extra attempts matter.

The paid side is fairly contained this time. A $4.99 ticket unlocks Timed Research with rewards like a Max Mushroom, XP, and a chunk of Max Particles, plus a 2x XP bonus during Max Battles. Max Mushrooms themselves are worth noting. They double the damage your Dynamax and Gigantamax Pokémon deal, which can make a noticeable difference if you’re pushing through tougher fights.

It’s a focused event, built around a tight loop – gather, prep, battle, repeat.

And before you head out, it’s worth checking the latest Pokémon Go codes to grab any extra items you can bring into the event.