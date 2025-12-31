The Pocket Gamer Podcast Year-End Special 2025 - Infinity Nikki, Suzerain, and The Longing

On launches, shutdowns, and more merry mobile mayhem to come

What's your favourite game of 2025? Any upcoming releases you're looking forward to in 2026? Let's end the year with a bang with a very special episode of the (New and Improved!) Pocket Gamer Podcast, where we take a quick look back on the greatest hits (and misses) over the past twelve months!

It's actually been a big year for mobile with a lot more to come, including the upcoming release of Arknights: Endfield, some Monument Valley shenanigans, and the whole Netflix x Warner Bros x Paramount kerfuffle.

Iwan continues with some big hits in the form of the Stardew Valley x Infinity Nikki crossover, Subnautica's launch, and Squid Game Unleashed going MIA, before Will reminisces about Suzerain and the consequences of his choices that will remain with him forever. He then gushes about Warframe which has a definite year-round appeal, before he literally slides away into the abyss.

It's my turn to gush about my favourite pick of the year, which is The Longing - and you have to spend 400 actual days IRL to finish the whole thing. You can't speedrun this one, but speaking of, Iwan speedruns through the most notable news of 2025 like Dredge, Disco Elysium, and Star Wars Hunters, before we wrap things up for the final episode of the year.

Thank you so much for sticking around and listening to us serve up the news with a side of goofiness, and we hope you'll keep hanging out with us for all things mobile next year and beyond!

