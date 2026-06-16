Case Solved: The London Files brings cosy noir murder mysteries to iOS and Android this summer

London, jazz, and a series of murders

Case Solved: The London Files is coming to iOS and Android this summer

Focuses on logic-based investigations across three cases

Hand-drawn 60s London and a jazz soundtrack set the tone

London gets murdered fictionally on a fairly regular basis, but rarely this politely. Case Solved: The London Files is heading to mobile, and given I spend most of my actual life wandering round the bits of the city this puzzler is presumably about to make significantly more sinister, I've got a vested interest here.

The premise is cosy noir, which sounds like a contradiction until you see it in motion. You're playing a detective working through three cases scattered around London, from a concert that goes wrong to, brilliantly, a famous clock tower that I will not be naming because I think we all know which one.

Witness statements conflict, alibis don't add up, everyone's got a motive. Standard murder mystery furniture, really, except here you're not meant to bluster your way through it.

Logic does most of the work. You gather suspect information, pick through environmental clues, and work out who's lying based on what doesn't line up. There's no brute-forcing your way to a confession. Get it wrong, and you'll know because the facts simply won't fit together.

Visually, it's hand-drawn 2D, with soft rain and quiet streets from the 60s. A smooth jazz soundtrack ties it together. It's noir with the edges sanded down. Basically, cosy enough that solving a murder starts to feel like a nice way to spend an evening.

Case Solved: The London Files already has a demo live as part of Steam Next Fest if you fancy a look before mobile turns up, and it's also coming to Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch alongside the previously announced PC version.

Mobile arrives this summer on iOS and Android, no firm date yet.

If detective work is your sort of thing, check out our list of the best detective games on iOS!