Chainsaw Man mobile game gets announcement trailer and its own theme song

Chainsaw Man is set to get its own mobile game!

The recent announcement trailer has lavish animation and even its own heavy metal theme song

But for the moment, we're light on details such as a release date

While I bandy around the term hit anime pretty often, I think few would dispute that Chainsaw Man qualifies as a major success. While you can argue until you're blue in the face about how author Tatsuki Fujimoto views the runaway success of his creation, few of you won't be excited to learn we're getting a Chainsaw Man mobile game.

The announcement trailer dropped just over the weekend from the folks at MAPPA, and while it's light on details, it does boast some gorgeous animation showing all the gory action that the series is known for! The theme song is even performed by Japanese metal band Maximum the Hormone (who also perform the theme for the anime).

Groovy

Chainsaw Man is not a series known for being exactly family friendly. So it'll be interesting to see how the mobile game translates that kind of dark subject matter into something more palatable for a wider audience.

Then again, given that author Tatsuki Fujimoto has never been shy about forging his own path, I wouldn't be surprised if his notes to the devs are pretty blunt about putting the essence of Chainsaw Man above marketability. Whether they follow that advice is another story.

In either case, we'll have something interesting on our hands. For the moment we don't know much else that we can share, be that exact platform details or a launch date. But considering copyright notes on the video indicate that it's been in development since (possible) 2025, I'd hazard a guess we could see a launch in late 2026 or early 2027, but watch this space and their official social media!

In the meantime, if you fancy seeing what other great series have inspired equally exciting mobile spinoffs, why not dig into our list of the best anime-inspired mobile games that you can play right now! All based on Japan's most famous cultural export.