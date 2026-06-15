Orange Pop! is a new match-three puzzler featuring TV's Kenan and Kel

Kenan and Kel are making the jump to mobile with the new Orange Pop!

This match-three puzzle, developed by Staple Games, features the duo's voice and likeness

It sees you clearing levels as the two spectate and comment on your progress

For children who grew up in the 90s, few faces were as recognisable on Nickelodeon as Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell. Whether it was starting out in the sketch comedy show All That, their own sitcom Kenan & Kel or even the cult-classic film Good Burger. Now, the duo are making the jump to mobile!

Well, sort of. Kenan and Kel feature in a brand-new match-three puzzler called Orange Pop! Developed by Staple Games, it features the duo as producers and in-game characters who will comment on the player's actions and progress in their signature style. Unsurprisingly, there's a heavy dose of 90s style in this puzzler, fitting the duo's background as stars during the decade.

Orange you glad this is here?

In terms of gameplay, Orange Pop! looks like a perfectly functional but otherwise very standard puzzler. You build up combos, use boosters to clear tricky levels and even use cosmetics to customise the look of the game (and Kenan and Kel themselves), all of which is rendered in very comfy pastel colours.

Speaking of which, the obvious main attraction here is the 90s nostalgia for fans of Kenan and Kel, even down to the name that reflects their famous fondness for orange soda.

The duo's riffing on your progress in-game is undoubtedly an interesting selling point even for non-fans, however, and certainly stands out compared to the usual way comedy stars are integrated into these kinds of games. You can find Orange Pop! right now on iOS and Android, and give it a go for yourself to see whether the taste of nostalgia is sweet, or just all fizz.

If you find yourself getting a taste for puzzle games after playing Orange Pop, then you're in luck. Because mobile is chock-a-block with them! Check out our list of the best puzzle games on iOS to find out for yourself.