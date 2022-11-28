Pocket Styler has collaborated with David Koma to launch his new Resort 2023 line virtually

Nordcurrent’s mobile fashion game has been around only for about a year and a half but it has already cemented itself in the competitive industry. Since May 2021, the game has been downloaded over a whopping 15.8 million times and has an active player base of over 1.7 million users.

During this time, Nordcurrent has hosted one collaboration and is now ready to top that with its second and largest partnership. Pocket Styler welcomes the London-based fashion designer best known for his ultra body-contouring silhouette, David Koma. He has worked with the likes of Beyonce, Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lopez, Anne Hathaway, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande and Blackpink, creating show-stopping garments for all of them.

Pocket Styler will feature his brand new collection called David Koma Resort 2023, which has gone like on his own website simultaneously. This set contains more than 100 items of clothing, footwear, and accessories, all of which have been modelled from their real-life counterparts. Players can purchase the same items in real life just like their in-game characters.

Speaking about this massive collaboration, David Koma himself, said: “With mobile game market valued at 120 billion USD in 2021 with 7.7% year on year growth, it is an unmissable space for a fashion brand like mine to explore and reach new audiences. It has been fantastic to collaborate with Nordcurrent - I have loved the process of transforming my designs into digital fashion items and am very excited to see how Pocket Styler gamers will interact and style our creations. It is a new experience, launching the collection as clothing and virtually within the app, allowing more people than ever to own one of my designs.”

Players can let their inner fashionistas out in Pocket Styler as the game allows them to create and style their avatar the way they want, with others being able to vote for them. With over 310 trillion possible combinations, it’ll take a long time for you to try out everything.

Download Pocket Styler now for free and get your hands on the David Koma collection.