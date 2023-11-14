Pocket Orcs adds new biomes, a pet system, and balance adjustments in latest update

Disconnected Studio has announced an exciting new update for Pocket Orcs, letting players dive into an expanded universe across the vibrant shooter. In particular, you can look forward to exploring more biomes in this orcish realm, as well as encountering new enemies along the way who will put your skills to the test.

In the latest update to Pocket Orcs, you can expect to go on a slaying frenzy while collecting upgrades and customising your loadout. You can take your pick from a wide variety of weapons, and you can even customise different body parts to make sure you're well-equipped for the battles ahead. You can also gather valuable resources to help you boost your firepower and unlock new stages, or battle epic bosses for some in-game loot.

The new patch adds fresh skills you can tinker around with to switch up your strategies, as well as the introduction of a pet system to the fray, because who says orcs can't have pets? With the latest updates come balance adjustments as well, so there's no better time than now to jump right in. The game is also presented in portrait mode, so it's easy to get into it even when you're on the go.

If you want to join in on all the fun and experience the latest update for yourself, you can do so by downloading Pocket Orcs on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases and ads. You can take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes as well.