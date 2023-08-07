Pocket Orcs lets you customise guns and body parts in a charming action shooter

Disconnected Studio has announced the official launch of Pocket Orcs, the studio's colourful shooter that lets you take down your foes as an orc warrior using all kinds of firepower in your arsenal. The game offers a variety of weapons you can wield as well as body parts you can customise to keep you armed for victory.

In Pocket Orcs, you can look forward to raining down some heavy firepower on your enemies in exchange for awesome in-game goodies. With the resources you collect throughout the game, you can upgrade your guns and bullets as well as unlock new stages while you progress through the levels. You can also put your shooting prowess to the test against epic bosses to score bountiful rewards.

If you're eager to try your hand at more action-packed titles on mobile, why not take a look at our list of the best action games on Android?

Interestingly, the customisable body parts you can tinker around with aren't just for show - these limbs and even vital organs can increase your strength so that you can take down your enemies with ease. All these are presented in convenient portrait mode, so it does seem like a great game to pick up and play on the go. The visuals are colourful, vibrant, and pretty charming as well, making it an aesthetically pleasing title to dive into when you're looking for a fun time-waster.

If you want to join in on all the fun and experience the game for yourself, you can do so by downloading Pocket Orcs on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases and ads. You can take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes as well.