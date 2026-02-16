Mahjong Soul rings in the spring season with new characters and costumes

Wishes Unbridled

The event runs from February 10th through March 6th

Mia Shinohara and Jin Wu make their debuts

Three new animated outfits under the Joy Woven In also released

Seasonal events tend to sneak up from time to time in Mahjong Soul, and this year’s Spring Festival update feels like another cosy refresh. Running from February 10th through March 6th, the new Wishes Unbridled celebration brings a handful of characters, outfits, and limited-time cosmetics designed to give regular matches a bit more personality while the festivities are active.

The biggest additions are the new arrivals Mia Shinohara and Jin Wu. Mia steps in as a spotlight-chasing idol from the girl group W.I.N., while Jin Wu introduces a very different energy. She’s a self-proclaimed spirit bird who seems permanently a little out of place in One Han City.

Alongside the new roster additions, Mahjong Soul is leaning hard into the seasonal aesthetic. The Joy Woven In outfit series adds Chinese-style costumes for Fu Ji, Eve Krist, and Ju, each packed with animated flourishes that feel right at home during the Lunar New Year period.

The older Echoes of Rejoicing set also makes a return, which is nice for anyone who skipped it last time or simply wants another chance to complete the collection.

Decorations haven’t been left out either. Tile backs, Riichi animations, winning effects, and new tablecloths all join the event pool, giving you a few more ways to personalise your matches beyond just character choices.

The Wishes Unbridled event itself ties everything together through task-based rewards, encouraging you to play regularly rather than grind endlessly in a single session. There’s even a free Summon Scroll arriving via in-game mail on February 17th as part of the celebration.

