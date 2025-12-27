King's Raid is all set to host its global CBT next month on PC and mobile

It's all coming together

King’s Raid’s global CBT runs from January 29th to February 4th

The CBT showcases a rebuilt version with upgraded visuals and performance

Invitations go out January 26th

After a long stretch of silence, King’s Raid is finally stirring again, and this time it’s with something concrete. Masangsoft has confirmed the schedule for the upcoming global Closed Beta Test, giving longtime fans and curious newcomers a clear window to see how this revival is shaping up.

The global CBT kicks off on January 29th and runs through February 4th, and it’s fully cross-platform. You’ll be able to jump in on Steam, Android, or iOS. The best part is that there’s no creator access or invite-only circles. The beta is open to everyone, including those who signed up before this announcement.

This one’s built around the rebuilt version of King’s Raid, with upgraded visuals, performance improvements, and a renewed focus on the party-based combat and character synergy the series was originally known for.

If you were around before the shutdown in 2024, this is the first real chance to see what’s changed under Masangsoft’s stewardship. And if you weren’t, it’s a clean entry point into an RPG that once had a very loyal following.

There is one practical thing to keep in mind, though. If you registered earlier, you’ll be treated as a Steam participant by default. Anyone hoping to test the mobile versions will need to resubmit their application and select Android or iOS specifically, since your final submission locks in the platform you’ll be invited on. Invitations go out via email on January 26th, so checking that preference sooner rather than later is probably wise.

King’s Raid was originally slated for a return sometime this year, but with a global CBT only arriving now, the revival is still very much a work in progress. And that doesn’t have to be a bad thing either.

