Off the AppStore: Weathering Our Monsoon Balcony

Another foray into the wilderness that is the world of RPG Maker

A short and emotional story about storms and memories

Live your life hounded by the elements and solve puzzles

Welcome to Off The AppStore, a weekly feature with a twist. Namely, that while these - as with all the games we cover here - are games that you can play on your phone, they're ones that operate outside of the realms of the big two ways to play: The Google Play Store and the Apple AppStore.

That means that there might be a bit of work required in downloading alternative AppStores or APKs, or that the games can simply be played in your phone's browser. We'll make sure to detail that for each game, though. Anyway, read on to find a new game or experience to play Off The AppStore.

We are in the time of year when we're coming off the remnants of vacation and slipping back into the grind of regular life. Of course, both regular life and vacations follow the whim of nature, and sometimes that includes storms. Depending on where you are, you may be feeling some of the chilliest rain you've ever experienced as you struggle to get cosy and warm so that you fight back the power of the weather. Of course, sometimes the rain can make us introspective and forlorn as we notice new things about our surroundings. That's what Rakoratsu wants us to see as we play through their story in Our Monsoon Balcony.

Monsoons are still pretty bad on a good day, which is why we distract ourselves with other parts of our lives, whether that be through work, social stuff, or personal business. Our hero Arka has all the stars aligned for some unusual encounters as he tries to stay out of the monsoon that's bombarding his city. Despite the storm, he must brave it to get to work as an office clerk dealing with various computer issues in his isolated workspace. As he works and travels to and from home, the storm will affect him in more ways than one, drawing him into a work of memory and discovery.

Arka just wants to have a chill and easy life, which can be difficult with a monsoon bearing down on you, but there's more to it than simply staying out of the rain. You must travel alongside Arka as he encounters puzzles both inside and out. Some are as simple as finding a way forward, while others are more complex and require a deeper solution. Arka will encounter pieces and memories along the way as he endures the monsoon. Between work and home, he'll spend time at a very special balcony that holds greater significance than he might ever realise.

Our Monsoon Balcony is a 2D narrative adventure focused on puzzle-solving and dialogue. Guide Arka around with simple RPG controls as you take time to fully explore each one of the contained areas that he finds himself in. Take your time to appreciate the story, the puzzles, and the meaning behind weathering the monsoon.

Our Monsoon Balcony is available to download and play from its itch.io page!