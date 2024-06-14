Play Together adds a cat-themed twist to your average hide-and-seek game, along with special login rewards

Score Kitty Cat Coins as a reward

Join the Kitty Cat Hide and Seek Competition

Grab themed furniture and new crafting recipes

Log in daily for more in-game goodies

Haegin has launched a chaotic and cute cat-themed update within Play Together, inviting everyone to join in on some cat-astrophes within the casual social game. In particular, the Kitty Cat Hide and Seek Competition is now underway, tasking you with clearing missions from NPC Purrsenio as well as reaping rewards simply by logging in.

In the latest update within Play Together, you can look forward to testing your skills in the Plaza area by either hiding or seeking. Spot hidden NPCs to score Kitty Cat Coins - these, in turn, can be used to nab a prize box as a reward. You might even get your hands on the Take Me With You Kitty Cat Face, Perked-Up Kitty Ears Hair and more!

Extra Kitty Cat Coins are also up for grabs when you serve NPC Sanyantha scrumptious meals using fish. The Kaia Workshop will have new crafting recipes as well; plus, the latest update will add cat-themed furniture to the fray.

Of course, no update would be complete without a special login event, where you can obtain the Kitty Cat Jelly Paw Balloon, the Kitty Cat Snack Backpack, and so much more.

Now, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Play Together on Google Play and the App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.