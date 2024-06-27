Play Together introduces new dragon-themed content and more in new collab update

New cosmetics and more are being included

Play Together is getting a major new update featuring, what else? Dragons

It's part of a collaboration with their own subsidiary Highbrow and their game Dragon Village

You'll be able to get your own dragon pet, exclusive cosmetics and more

Casual social game Play Together is introducing new dragon-themed content and more as part of their latest update. Marketed as the first-ever collaboration between Haegin and their subsidiary Highbrow, the update will feature content inspired by Highbrow's own game, Dragon Village.

You'll be able to interact with NPCs drawn from Dragon Village and help them in their mission, with rewards like the Dragon Egg and the Dragon Statue to be gained. The former can be hatched to obtain one of the dragons from Highbrow's game as your own in-game pet.

You can also summon four unique dragons by combining the right kind of potions being added in the update with a dragon egg. There are even more exclusive cosmetics being added too, like the Jimon Balloon and Jimon Egg Hat.

The update also features new content for the in-game cinema drawn from the 19th Busan International Kids and Youth Film Festival (BIKY) and a 14-day check-in event.

It's not surprising that Haegin is collaborating with one of their own subsidiaries. It offers not only a bit of name-brand recognition, but when it comes to exclusive unlockables, those that offer unique mechanics (like, say, flying which these dragons let you do) are always extremely popular.

The new update is live as of today, so be sure to check it out if, well, dragons are your thing. In the meantime, if you want to see what else is hot on mobile right now, why not check out the latest entry in our regular weekly feature of the top five new mobile games to try this week?

