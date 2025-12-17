Cozy Coast, the newest puzzler from InnoGames, is now available worldwide

Stay cozy

Cozy Coast is out now, bringing InnoGames latest puzzle effort to mobile

It combines merge-two mechanics with in-depth storylines

But there may be a bit of a wrinkle to that package

After first opening pre-registration earlier this year, InnoGames' latest puzzler Cozy Coast, is now available worldwide. Putting merge puzzler mechanics together with a dense storyline, Cozy Coast hopes to be the latest addition to their long list of successful mobile releases over the past few years.

Cozy Coast is set on the Mediterranean island of Calista, where you play as friends Mia and Elara in their attempt to revamp the sagging seaside town they find themselves in. You'll need to interact with members of the town and get to know them while using merge-two mechanics to gather resources and rebuild.

There are a lot of typical elements here, such as the focus on story and the simple but escapist fantasy of living out in an exotic location. Of course, all of that is overshadowed by what I'm sure has already grabbed you.

A little off

Yes, it looks to me as if Cozy Coast is making more than a little use of AI, which is a shame because InnoGames is not a developer that has lacked in the design or aesthetics department.

And I'm not here to tell you whether AI is good or ill, but undoubtedly it's unnecessary and a bit ugly here, which overshadows what otherwise seems to be a very competent entry in the merge genre.

I don't doubt there'll be some who aren't put off by it, but speaking personally, it simply doesn't have that typical charm other releases from InnoGames, such as Heroes of History, have had.

Certainly, Cozy Coast will have plenty of competition to deal with as it releases. Just take a gander at our list of the best puzzle games on iOS to see what I mean. So here's hoping mechanically Cozy Coast picks up the slack where it lags aesthetically.