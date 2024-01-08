Plants Warfare lets you defend against the undead across match-3 puzzles, coming to mobile on January 31st

In case you missed it, Yueyoo Games has opened pre-order sign-ups for Plants Warfare, letting players get first dibs on the game as soon as it's released. Expected to launch on January 31st, the match-3 game combines elements of tower defence and roguelike gameplay with a charming aesthetic that's reminiscent of another popular plant-themed game.

In Plants Warfare, you can look forward to that same aforementioned theme of plants and an invasion of the undead, and while it all sounds familiar, you'll still need to shake off that false sense of security and step up to defend your lineup. You can upgrade your plants to mount a better defence, as well as match elements to push back waves of the undead.

The game also offers convenient one-handed controls in portrait mode, adding to the casual nature of the colourful title. The roguelike elements come into play when random rewards appear on the battlefield after you defeat enemy waves. These, in turn, can help boost your attack, increase your speed, offer plant upgrades across 40 different plants and more.

For now, if you're keen on giving the game a go yourself, you can do so by pre-ordering Plants Warfare on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, join the community of followers on Twitter for more info on the studio as well, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.