Arcado Champs lets you battle to escape an abandoned arcade machine, coming to mobile on January 15th

In case you missed it, Gape Labs has opened pre-orders for Arcado Champs, letting players get first dibs on the game as soon as it's released. Expected to launch on January 15th, the tactical multiplayer title combines strategy with RNG as you spin the slot machine to do battle within an actual arcade machine.

In the aptly titled Arcado Champs, you'll fight to escape the confines of an abandoned arcade machine as you engage in real-time battles using an epic squad. The randomised elements come into play when you spin the slot machine, offering special powers and unlockable characters that can turn the tide of battle in an instant.

The game also features a merge element that lets you upgrade similar characters. There's a tower defence mechanic here as well, where you'll have to defend the arena from being taken over by your foes. Of course, a wide variety of characters are at your disposal, helping you build your squad against other players across the globe. You can also join forces with your best buds to form a team and climb up the leaderboards for the ultimate bragging rights.

If you're keen on giving the game a go yourself, you can soon do so by downloading Arcado Champs on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, join the community of followers on Instagram for more info on the game, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.