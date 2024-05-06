Solar Knight is a new Zelda-like game coming this October

Explore a minimalist, retro world in this GBA-inspired game

Crescent Moon Games' latest retro-style title is the Zelda-like Solar Knight

Hitting iOS in October, you can pre-register for it now with a 33% discount

No news yet of an Android release, but here's hoping!

Crescent Moon Games, the studio behind the upcoming mind-bending puzzler Screenbound, has announced a new mobile project in the form of Solar Knight. Taking on the mantle of the surprisingly narrow, at least nowadays, genre of a classic Zelda-like, you'll solve riddles, slash enemies and explore a top-down world inspired by the best of classic retro games.

Playing as Luca, an inhabitant of the Ryoka Village, you'll have to save a fantasy land cursed by the moon. The top-down graphics, retro-style gameplay and presentation are all intended to emulate, and evoke, the spirit of old Game Boy titles that might've been enjoyed either by readers of a certain age or retro-gaming enthusiasts. Crescent Moon Games themselves have made it their business to produce titles that follow that vein, for both console and mobile.

Set to hit storefronts in the distant month of October, we don't yet have news of an Android release but fingers-crossed all players can get a chance to try out Solar Knight soon.

Solar Knight definitely got a positive reception at Pocket Gamer Towers thanks to the retro vibes of the game. We still have a number of staff who can remember playing titles that this is emulating first-hand. However, for younger players and readers this may look a little basic compared to what we think of when it comes to retro games, Stardew Valley this certainly ain't.

But for a mobile-first game, Solar Knight has a definite retro charm we think all players will find intriguing, and when it hits iOS in October you'll get a chance to find out what you think of it for yourself.

