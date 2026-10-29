Planet of Lana II launches in Android Early Access as iOS pre-orders approach

Lana and Mui are back to save their home

Planet of Lana II is now in Android Early Access

Explore Novo with new traversal moves and co-operative puzzles

Play the opening for free, then unlock the full adventure for $8.99

Only a few days ago, the first Planet of Lana was named as one of the ports getting proper iPhone Duo support. Now the sequel has shown up on the radar too. Planet of Lana II: Children of the Leaf is out in Early Access on Android, with iOS pre-orders coming soon.

Lana and Mui are back, and their home planet isn’t in great shape. Greed and power have split the tribes of Novo apart, and the pair end up standing against whoever’s reshaping it, with a few truths about Mui’s past surfacing on the way. As before, nobody says a word. It’s all carried by the visuals and an orchestral score.

Lana’s older this time and moves like it, with wall jumps and quicker traversal. The puzzles are about watching, timing, and working with Mui, so you won’t be scribbling logic grids on the back of an envelope. Six to eight hours start to finish is about right for this, if you ask me, and a lot easier to see through on a phone than a 40-hour epic.

Touch controls have been built for the screen, there’s full controller support, and cloud saves let you carry progress across devices. The visuals have been adapted for phones and tablets of every size, though nothing’s been said yet about the sequel and the Duo. I don’t really like foldables, but if anything’s going to justify that much screen, it’s a slow, painterly platformer like this one.

The opening section of Planet of Lana II is free, and a one-time purchase of $8.99 unlocks the rest, with regional pricing applied. That’s a change from the first one, which went up as a fully paid release.

If you’re on iPhone and waiting for pre-orders, our list of the best narrative adventures on mobile is mostly stories that actually use words.