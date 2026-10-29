Everything is Crab mixes Spore and Vampire Survivors for an evolutionary roguelike

Everything is Crab is coming to mobile! And yes, yes it will be

Guide the adorable blue blob Darwin, and evolve him to help him survive

Consume, gain new evolutions and become a friend to all things, or an apex predator

Carcinisation is the process by which, entirely independent of one another, multiple species all evolve into a crablike form. So, for a game about evolution, it should be no surprise that Everything is Crab takes a pretty loose approach to the concept. And now, this mashup of Spore and Vampire Survivors is coming to mobile November 24th!

Everything is Crab sees you take on the role of Darwin, an amorphous, featureless blue blob who eats other creatures in order to gain evolutionary traits. As he becomes more evolved, he gains new abilities and can become everything from a friendly herbivore to a carnivorous apex predator!

Don't be so crabby

With over 140 potential evolutions and nearly unlimited ways to combine them, Everything is Crab has shades of both Spore and Vampire Survivors, as previously mentioned. Allowing you to form your own strange creature with even more bizarre abilities as you play.

Not only that, but you'll have multiple levels of difficulty (over 20, in fact) and differing times of day to deal with, as the world comes alive at night with even more things trying to kill you. If you were looking for a roguelite with a bit more bite (or beak depending on your evolution), then this is for you!

As the debut game from Odd Dreams Digital, Everything is Crab offers a pretty hefty amount of content for you to sink your teeth into, with plenty of replay value. And with such an interesting concept, it's well worth keeping your eyes peeled for Everything is Crab when it launches on iOS and Android on November 24th.

And speaking of Vampire Survivors, that roguelite hit has inspired a number of imitators and spiritual successors over the years. Check out our list of the best mobile games like Vampire Survivors to see just a small selection!