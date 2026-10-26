Playdigious announces iPhone Duo compatible games, including Subnautica and Planet of Lana

Playdigious have confirmed which of their hefty roster will be compatible with the iPhone Duo

This confirms the likes of Subnautica, Don't Starve Together and Planet of Lana will be supported

They'll feature newly optimised interfaces specifically for the Duo's dual screen design

The iPhone Duo is already making headlines around the world, both for good (the innovative design) and for bad (the massive price tag). But it's undoubtedly proving to be popular, with many owners now wondering which of their mobile games are compatible with the new device. A question Playdigious looks to answer.

Playdigious have confirmed many of their mobile ports, including the likes of Subnautica, Don't Starve Together: Pocket Edition, 9 Kings, Planet of Lana and Evoland 2, will all be fully compatible with the iPhone Duo and its dual-screen, folding design. This includes a revamped and optimised interface, meaning you hopefully won't miss out on any functionality.

Takes two to duo

Playdigious are among the first to confirm which of their games will be compatible with the iPhone Duo, and for those snapping up a device retailing at $2000, knowing they'll still have access to great games is particularly important.

Me, personally? It offers me the chance to be a sceptic, which is something even the folks over on PocketGamer.biz, our business-focused sibling site, have been discussing. The Duo is bigger and badder, sure, but it's also expensive and trying to take advantage of what's still a fairly niche market, even as demand for folding phones does grow.

But, all that aside, the fact that if you do pick up the iPhone Duo you'll have games like Subnautica and Don't Starve Together available to play. These offerings already put the Duo leagues ahead of stuff like the Vision Pro, even by just supporting what people are already playing!

That's only a smidgeon of the great releases on mobile though, so hopefully we'll see many more confirm compatibility in the future. After all, there's a reason our list of the best mobile games of 2026 (so far) is already so big, even with two more months to go in the year