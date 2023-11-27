Phoenix II opens pre-registrations on Google Play as it aims to launch on Android devices soon

Phoenix II, Firi Games’ popular shoot-em-up game, has been available on iOS devices for a while now, making it to the Game of the Day page not once, but twice. Android users have unfortunately not been able to check out the title, but that should change soon as Phoenix II opens pre-registrations on Google Play. It is still under development, but pre-registrants should have access as soon as the game launches.

If you haven’t heard of Pheonix II before, it is a shoot-em-up game that combines classic arcade action with challenging gameplay. It has been downloaded over five million times and still holds a ranking of 4.7/5.0 on the App Store. Everything happens at a rapid pace, and players must keep improving their skills on the fly if they wish to compete with the rest of the global community.

There are over 100 different ships to collect and upgrade to make them stronger. Each comes with unique weapons and two special abilities that are useful in different circumstances. Certain ships are suited for particular playstyles only, so players will have to sift through the roster to assemble the perfect squad of crafts that can go into battle.

Missions are basically endless, given that a new one is procedurally generated on a daily basis. Everyone receives the same challenge, with their scores being tabulated on a worldwide leaderboard. Players are also free to create their own communities and build their own stages to participate in.

Speaking about the title, a spokesperson at Firi Games said: “When we’re on a roll in Phoenix II, we feel unstoppable. Untouchable. Like Quicksilver in the X-Men movies. This “bullet hell” shooter’s silky-smooth controls (even better with 3D Touch) are as stunning as its graphics. And with dozens of uniquely armed ships and daily mission updates, the replayability’s insane.”

Pre-register for Phoenix II on Google Play now for free.