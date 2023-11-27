Play Together's latest update has the entire Kaia Island covered in slime

Haegin has just released an update for Play Together that is about to change all of Kaia Island significantly. Instead of the usual seasonal or festival-themed patches, this one has players deal with a slimy infestation. The casual mobile social network game has been taken over by slimes and it’s up to players to get to the bottom of this mystery.

To investigate this slimy mess in Play Together, the Slime Hunter NPC has been called to Kaia Island. Players must help them by hunting all the slimes with a pickaxe in exchange for Slime Lumps and Slime Coins. The former can be used as material for crafting slime-themed items while the latter finds use in the Slime Bingo event which comes with its own set of rewards.

In the Slime Bingo event, players must randomly draw a number from the Bingo board by using Slime Coins. The quicker the completion of a line on the board, the better the goodies, which include items like in-game currency and gems. The exclusive Slime Hunter costume will be given to players to complete a grand total of 10 lines.

It’s not just the costume, though, as players can also get their hands on adorable Slime Pets that look like sticky rice cakes. They will be part of the Squishy Wishy Slime Attendance event, accompanied by items like the Mochi Slime Egg and Slime Boing Boing Hat. While these two will be granted just for logging into the game, the Mochi Slime Egg is up for purchase.

To top it off, Black Friday sales continue all over Kaia Island. There are massive price drops on a lot of items including the Gothic Punk Package, Super Rick Package, Luxury Girl Package, and Northern Grand Duke Package.

Download Play Together now for free.