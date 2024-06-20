Phobies adds new characters, maps, and limited-time events in upcoming Rockin Horrors update

Find new ways to feed those frights

Eight new Phobies with distinct skills

Five fresh maps to discover

Plenty of events to compete in

Smoking Gun Interactive has announced a spine-tingling new update for Phobies, the studio's tactical card-collecting strategy game on mobile. Titled "Rockin' Horrors", the latest update offers surprising scares for the summer with eight new Phobies and five fresh maps that will dig up all those repressed childhood fears across four weeks.

In the latest update for Phobies, you can look forward to special giveaways as well when it launches on June 25th. For instance, you can switch up your scare tactics with Skinwalker - particularly, an alternate form that will be up for grabs until July 24th.

Meanwhile, Tri-Volta will bring on the electrifying heat with its skill that lets you remove an action from surrounding dancers. On the other hand, Whiskers can detect traps for you and can effectively absorb the ones that are present on its tile.

There will also be an exclusive new Avatar that you can unlock, as well as cool prizes you can aim for when the Rockin’ Horrors - Battle of the Bands event kicks off. Challenges include winning the best original song and the best band, as well as rewards for awesome fan poster creations.

