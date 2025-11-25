Persona 5: The Phantom X kicks off its new version 2.5 content today

Don't get shoved

Persona 5: The Phantom X is offering up new content

Version 2.5 introduces a new five-star Phantom Thief with Masaki Ashiya

Meanwhile, the newly introduced Tycoon minigame offers some enticing rewards

It's always tough following up a much beloved title, especially as a spinoff. And while Persona 5: The Phantom X is a fairly solid entry in the series as a whole, it has been viewed a little more humorously thanks to a certain subway shover. Still, with version 2.5 launching today, Persona 5: The Phantom X still has plenty of tricks up its sleeve.

To start with, probably the most interesting for collectors and completionists, there's a new five-star Phantom Thief joining the lineup in the form of Masaki Ashiya. You'll find them and their five-star weapon Spina Sacramenti as part of the Most Wanted Phantom Idol Contracts available until December 24th.

Ashiya will be a worthwhile addition to any lineup, as he manages to balance out offence and defence in his role as a support. Ashiya can provide shields which increase your defence while also boosting your character's own damage too. Be sure to check our Persona 5: The Phantom X tier list to see which ice-attribute characters to pair him with.

Phantom of the Opera

Now here's what I'd call the Marmite feature of this update, given you'll either love it or hate it. Tycoon is a new addition, a four-player card shedding game. By winning matches of it, you'll be able to earn Tycoon Points and then exchange them for goodies, including Invitations, Custom Cards and Gold Tickets for use in the gacha.

Yes, it's not exactly a story expansion, but for what it is, there are some decent additions here. So it may well be worth jumping into Persona 5: The Phantom X to see what else is in store, such as the new login bonus and Super Tycoon Event.

