MiHoYo announces world-touring HoYoFair Fan Concert coming next year

Toe-tapping and finger-drumming

MiHoYo is highlighting fan creations with the new HoYoFair Fan Concert

It'll feature live performances of songs drawn from their catalogue

The show is set to go on tour in cities across Europe and the USA

Ever since the launch of Genshin Impact, MiHoYo has gone from just a fairly popular developer to one continuously delivering worldwide hits. So it's no surprise they've garnered quite the fanbase in the process. And even less surprising is that their fan event, HoYoFair, has proved to be such a hit with them.

Now, fans across Europe and the USA will be in with a chance to experience something new with the launch of the HoYoFair Fan Concert in 2026. Coming to cities including Paris and New York, the concert will feature live performances of selected tracks from the soundtracks of MiHoYo's hit catalogue. The event itself is organised courtesy of 54 Entertainment and Charisma Tanuki Productions.

That means you'll be able to hear Honkai: Star Rail, Genshin Impact, Zenless Zone Zero and Honkai Impact 3rd all performed live on stage. The best part is that all of this will feature dedicated fan creations that, while not canon, are still highlighted by MiHoYo as some of the best. Tickets are set to go on presale on the 26th, with general sale coming a couple of days later on the 28th.

Final impact

I'm not about to give unwarranted praise to MiHoYo about this, of course. I mean, a big company choosing to have a concert isn't exactly pure charity. But coming from the world of miniature wargaming, I well remember the hullabaloo around ol' 40k's crackdown on fan animations and other such projects.

So it's rather ironic to see MiHoYo, for how lame their catalogue is, derided by those outside the mobile space, is doing more to highlight fan creations.

