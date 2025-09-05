Persona 5: The Phantom X launches version 2.0 update with massive new additions

Dancing all night

Persona 5: The Phantom X is releasing its massive version 2.0 update

The update comes packed with a brand-new story chapter and area of the city, Kichijoji, to explore

There's also a brand-new member of the party with Riko Tanemura

While it may have proven to be somewhat controversial (aside from those of you who've had traumatic encounters with people shoving others over on the subway), Persona 5: The Phantom X has been pretty well-received. Now, the latest update brings Phantom X to version 2.0 with some major new additions.

The biggest addition here is a brand-new story chapter, with phase one of chapter three, Unconditional Love. Kokatsu Academy has a new education consultant, and naturally, it seems as if they're up to no good with their idea of righteousness warping the school. So, of course, it's up to you and the other Phantom Thieves to find out what's going on.

This new story will see Riko Tanemura (Code name: Wind) join the party. Formerly of the Disciplinary Committee, Tanemura acts as a support character in the role of commander and strategist. Able to land flashy All-Out Attacks, she can also lower the enemy's Down Points and boost the entire party's HP, Attack and Defence at the start of the battle.

Shoving off

While the whole subway shover storyline introduced in Phantom X may have been groan-inducing for some, Phantom X is pushing ahead with some truly attention-grabbing additions with this new storyline and character.

This update sees the addition of the Kichijoji Area, with plenty of additional part-time jobs, new characters and stories to uncover. There's also the addition of the new five-star Phantom Thief Ayaka Sai to the Most Wanted Phantom Idol Contracts, and the Silent Pistol, which can be acquired through Arms Deals.

