A place amongst the pines

Pine Hearts is a cosy puzzle adventure out now on Android and iOS

It sees you exploring the Scottish wilderness on a nostalgic journey

Try it for free and unlock the full game with a single purchase

The word 'cosy' has become somewhat loaded nowadays. It might conjure up something like Stardew Valley for the positive connotations, but others might just think of witches trying to find their lost cat in the Alps. But I think it's fair to say many releases do make use of it quite well, as is the case with Pine Hearts.

This adventure experience is set close to home for many of us here at PG. Well, I say close, but Scotland might be a bit far for most. Set in the Pine Hearts Caravan Park, you'll play as Tyke as he explores the campgrounds, caves and castles, meeting fellow hikers and reminiscing on the past.

The mobile release, available to purchase now with a free trial before you buy, also comes with a host of new changes. An improved region map to help navigation, and a side-quest tracker so you always know where to go. All of which put it on par with the current release on other platforms!

Across the highlands

While I've never personally holidayed in Scotland and reminisced about my lost childhood, I would assume that for those of you who have, this will very much hit close to home.

The graphics and gameplay are as quirky and inoffensive as you'd expect. But I don't really think that's a bad thing, as one aspect you have to remember about a good cosy release is that it's not necessarily about the endpoint, but the journey which takes you there.

